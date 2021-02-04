Hope Capital and Brightstar join the Mortgage Market Alliance

"We are working hard on a programme of research, reports and events that ensure we deliver a collaborative and ongoing campaign of consumer PR and education."

Hope Capital and Brightstar have joined the Mortgage Market Alliance, a collaborative platform for the mortgage and specialist finance industry which focuses on promoting the availability of property finance for an increasingly diverse range of consumers.

The Alliance was established in 2020 to drive business to the mortgage market through a programme of consumer information and education.

Jonathan Sealey, CEO of Hope Capital, said: “Our priority is to create unique and innovative products which meet the needs of individual borrowers and their specific projects. It is therefore our responsibility to raise awareness of these solutions to intermediates and provide insight into the various borrowing options available.

“Educating brokers and borrowers about the specialist finance market is essential, especially at a time where the industry is maturing and growing to help those looking to access fast finance.

“This is a really exciting platform to be a part of and provides us with a fantastic opportunity to expand our reach and to communicate with even more brokers and borrowers about what Hope Capital can offer.”

Michelle Westley, head of marketing at Brightstar Financial, commented: “Joining the Mortgage Market Alliance was a natural choice for Brightstar as we have campaigned for years about the diverse options available for consumers and the importance of professional advice. By collaborating with other businesses, we will have a louder voice and will hopefully help even more consumers to access the most appropriate lending for their circumstances and objectives.”

Rob Griffiths, director of the Mortgage Market Alliance, added: “We’ve received a huge amount of interest from new members in recent weeks and we are working hard on a programme of research, reports and events that ensure we deliver a collaborative and ongoing campaign of consumer PR and education. Watch this space for more information in the near future.

"There are so many opportunities for consumers to access the lending they need in the specialist mortgage market, but the sector is still relatively unknown outside of the industry. We are looking forward to working together to raise awareness and understanding about the available options and the importance of professional advice.”