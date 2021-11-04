Hope Capital appoints two new BDMs in team expansion

"Charlie and Jamie will bring great value to our already strong offering and further enhance the support we provide to our broker partners."

Hope Capital has further strengthened its team with three key appointments.

The firm’s sales team has been further boosted with the appointments of Charlie Gregory and Jamie Gillespie. Charlie will be supporting clients in London and the South, while Jamie joins Hope Capital as an internal BDM.

Along with Charlie and Jamie, Hope Capital has also welcomed Charlotte Holt as finance coordinator, who will be supporting the firm’s finance director, Kate Cowan.

Jonathan Sealey, CEO of Hope Capital, said: “Hope Capital has been growing rapidly in the last year and we are delighted to welcome Charlie, Jamie, and Charlotte to the team. All three appointments will be fantastic additions and I look forward seeing them help grow the business and add value to our offering in their own individual ways.”

Charlie Gregory, BDM at Hope Capital, commented: “I am delighted to join Hope Capital. The skills and expertise of the team, coupled with their passion for delivering an excellent service, is fantastic and I look forward to supporting the company in the future as we continue to go from strength to strength. My approach as a BDM is to build and cement relationships with brokers, ensuring they fully understand the criteria, while being transparent and honest throughout the entire process.”

Jamie Gillespie, BDM, at Hope Capital, added: “Joining Hope Capital at this exciting time is a fantastic opportunity. I have heard a lot of great things about Jonathan and the team and am really looking forward to playing a key part in ensuring we achieve the ambitious growth plans that have been put in place. The experience I have obtained previously means I fully understand the requirements and needs of brokers throughout the bridging process and strive to provide an outstanding service to all parties involved.”

Commenting on Charlie and Jamie’s appointment, Roz Cawood, director of sales at Hope Capital, said: “Charlie and Jamie will bring great value to our already strong offering and further enhance the support we provide to our broker partners. I have no doubt they will have an extremely positive impact on the business.”