FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

HSBC cuts high LTV mortgage rates

Rozi Jones
|
27th May 2021
HSBC
"These mortgage cuts across 85% and 90% LTVs will make it cheaper for those with a smaller deposit to get onto or up the property ladder."

HSBC UK has reduced rates across its 85% LTV and 90% LTV products by up to 0.20%.

Highlights include an 85% LTV five-year fixed rate, reduced by 0.20% to 2.79% with no fee, with the £999 fee equivalent reduced by 0.15% to 2.59%.

An 85% LTV two-year fix has been cut by 0.15% to 2.34% with a £999 fee and to 2.64% with no fee.

At 90% LTV, two-year fixed rates are down by 0.10% to 2.89% with a £999 fee and by 0.15% to 3.09% fee-free.

Michelle Andrews, HSBC UK’s Head of Buying A Home, said: “These mortgage cuts across 85% and 90% LTVs will make it cheaper for those with a smaller deposit to get onto or up the property ladder.”

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.