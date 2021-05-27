HSBC cuts high LTV mortgage rates

"These mortgage cuts across 85% and 90% LTVs will make it cheaper for those with a smaller deposit to get onto or up the property ladder."

HSBC UK has reduced rates across its 85% LTV and 90% LTV products by up to 0.20%.

Highlights include an 85% LTV five-year fixed rate, reduced by 0.20% to 2.79% with no fee, with the £999 fee equivalent reduced by 0.15% to 2.59%.

An 85% LTV two-year fix has been cut by 0.15% to 2.34% with a £999 fee and to 2.64% with no fee.

At 90% LTV, two-year fixed rates are down by 0.10% to 2.89% with a £999 fee and by 0.15% to 3.09% fee-free.

Michelle Andrews, HSBC UK’s Head of Buying A Home, said: “These mortgage cuts across 85% and 90% LTVs will make it cheaper for those with a smaller deposit to get onto or up the property ladder.”