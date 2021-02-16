FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

HSBC cuts high-LTV rates and enhances variable pay policy

Rozi Jones
|
16th February 2021
HSBC
"The inclusion of overtime, commission and bonuses to support a mortgage application is one bit of normality that will be welcomed by many looking to move onto or up the property ladder."

HSBC UK has announced a series of rate cuts to its 85% and 90% LTV product rates, as well as updating its lending policy on variable pay.

A two-year fixed rate at 90% LTV has been cut to 3.24% with a £999 fee and 3.44% with no fee, while five-year fixed rates have reduced to 3.44% with a £999 fee and 3.64% fee-free.

At 85% LTV rates have been cut by 10bps, with two-year fixed rates starting at 2.54% with a fee or 2.84% fee-free, and five-year fixed rates available from 2.84% with a fee or 3.14% fee-free.

HSBC UK has also made changes to its variable pay policy, enabling income from commission and overtime, in addition to quarterly, half-yearly or annual bonus payments to be used to support mortgage affordability. The most recent payment must have been received in 2021.

Michelle Andrews, HSBC UK’s head of buying a home, said: “We are all looking forward to normality returning, and the inclusion of overtime, commission and bonuses to support a mortgage application is one bit of normality that will be welcomed by many looking to move onto or up the property ladder.”

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.