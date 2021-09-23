HSBC cuts high-LTV rates by up to 0.30%

"These reductions of up to 0.30% will provide cheaper rates for those with a lower deposit, which could mean they make a real saving whether moving onto or up the property ladder"

HSBC UK has reduced rates by up to 0.30% across 80% LTV to 95% LTV mortgages.

At 95% LTV, two-year fixed rates have reduced by 30bps to 2.69% with a £999 fee and by 20bps to 2.89% with no fee.

90% LTV rates have seen cuts of up to 15bps, with two-year fixed rates now starting at 1.84% with a £999 fee and 2.09% fee-free, while five-year fixes are available at 2.49% and 2.74% respectively.

At 85% LTV, rates have been cut by 10bps with two-year rates at 1.49% with a fee or 1.79% fee-free, and five-year fixes at 1.99% with a fee and 2.24% fee-free.

An 89% LTV two-year fix has also reduced by 10bps to 1.74% with no fee.

Additionally, two-year remortgage products have reduced by up to 10bps, starting at 1.84% up to 80% LTV and 1.89% up to 85% LTV with no fee, with a 90% LTV product reduced to 2.09% with a £999 fee.

Existing customers will also benefit from these changes with switcher rates reduced by up to 0.30% and 0.10% on two and five-year fixed rate deals respectively.

Michelle Andrews, HSBC UK’s Head of Buying a Home, said: “These reductions of up to 0.30% will provide cheaper rates for those with a lower deposit, which could mean they make a real saving whether moving onto or up the property ladder or if they have a fixed rate deal coming to an end.”