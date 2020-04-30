HSBC cuts mortgage rates by up to 0.10%

"While the purchase of properties has understandably slowed, time marches on for those who are on a fixed-rate deal."

HSBC has cut rates on selected mortgage products between 60% and 80% LTV by up to 0.10%.

Amongst the reductions is a two-year fixed rate at 60% LTV which is now available at 1.19% with a £999 fee. A fee-free alternative is available at 1.49%.

Five-year fixed rates have been reduced by 0.05% to 1.59% at 60% LTV and by 0.10% to 1.89% at 80% LTV, both with no fees.

Michelle Andrews, HSBC UK's head of buying a home, said: “While the purchase of properties has understandably slowed, time marches on for those who are on a fixed-rate deal.

“Many homeowners will have taken out their mortgage or remortgaged in the spring and their deal is now up for renewal, or they risk moving onto a higher standard variable rate mortgage.”