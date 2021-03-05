HSBC cuts rates across 15 mortgage products

"We are cutting mortgage rates again on 15 products across our range of LTVs, and we are also happy to support the Government’s new Help To Buy scheme"

HSBC UK has announced rate cuts of up to 0.10% on 15 mortgage products across a range of LTVs.

At 60% LTV, a two-year fixed rate has been reduced to 1.14% with a £999 fee and a five-year fix now starts at 1.64% with no fee.

At 90% LTV, a two-year fixed rate has been cut to 3.14% with a £999 fee and 3.34% with no fee.

Michelle Andrews, HSBC UK’s head of buying a home, commented: “Supporting the UK housing market can take many forms. Last year we continued lending at 90% LTVs during very challenging times, worked hard to work within lockdown rules to continue to value properties in a timely way and continued to on-board broker partners to help give more people access to our products.

“Now we are cutting mortgage rates again on 15 products across our range of LTVs, and we are also happy to support the Government’s new Help To Buy scheme, which was announced in yesterday’s Budget. This will make a real difference to people moving on and up the housing ladder, and will undoubtedly help realise the home-buying dreams of many.”