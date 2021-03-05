FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

HSBC cuts rates across 15 mortgage products

Rozi Jones
|
5th March 2021
hsbc bank
"We are cutting mortgage rates again on 15 products across our range of LTVs, and we are also happy to support the Government’s new Help To Buy scheme"

HSBC UK has announced rate cuts of up to 0.10% on 15 mortgage products across a range of LTVs.

At 60% LTV, a two-year fixed rate has been reduced to 1.14% with a £999 fee and a five-year fix now starts at 1.64% with no fee.

At 90% LTV, a two-year fixed rate has been cut to 3.14% with a £999 fee and 3.34% with no fee.

Michelle Andrews, HSBC UK’s head of buying a home, commented: “Supporting the UK housing market can take many forms. Last year we continued lending at 90% LTVs during very challenging times, worked hard to work within lockdown rules to continue to value properties in a timely way and continued to on-board broker partners to help give more people access to our products.

“Now we are cutting mortgage rates again on 15 products across our range of LTVs, and we are also happy to support the Government’s new Help To Buy scheme, which was announced in yesterday’s Budget. This will make a real difference to people moving on and up the housing ladder, and will undoubtedly help realise the home-buying dreams of many.”

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.