HSBC hits 200 broker partnerships

HSBC UK has hit the landmark of 200 broker partners after expanding its distribution to five more firms.

The five new firms are Independent Mortgage Centre (Ashford), Ethos Financial Services, V Protect, Wyse Services and Sense Network.

Over 13,500 - or nine in ten - affiliated brokers have access to HSBC UK’s mortgages.

HSBC UK scored two wins at the Financial Reporter Awards last week: Best Mortgage Lender and Best BDM for Ashley Dale.

Chris Pearson, HSBC UK’s head of intermediary mortgages, said: “I am incredibly proud to hit this fantastic milestone. It means more than nine in ten brokers now have access to our mortgages. The advice that brokers provide is more important than ever at this time with more people conceivably needing a helping hand to navigate the home-buying process to make sure they get the right product for their individual circumstances, which may have changed recently.

“Since progressing from being a direct-only mortgage provider we have continually evolved in the way we work with brokers in virtually every way. From introducing a dedicated broker platform and website to helping them contact us quickly through live chat, increased telephony resource (with the team currently fully working from home) and introducing Telephony BDMs. We have been able to streamline how we work, removing friction and embracing technology, all of which has helped us to significantly reduce our average time to offer to amongst the very best in the market. We have come a long way in a relatively short period of time.

“Huge congratulations to Ashley for his richly deserved win, this a reflection of the deep relationships he’s built with his brokers who have recognised his stand out support. Also, kudos to the whole team for this amazing recognition from the industry which reflects both our support for the market throughout the current coronavirus pandemic as well as the ongoing progress we’ve made over the last 12 months. These awards are another milestone in our journey towards becoming our brokers’ natural lender of choice, they are clearly giving a thumbs up to what we’re doing for them and trusting us with their business.”