HSBC introduces £500 cashback on residential mortgages

The new cashback offer, which is available from 6th June, is applicable to mortgages at 85% LTV and above, for both first time buyers and those purchasing a new home.

The offer is available on the bank's two, three and five-year Feesaver deals both directly and through its broker network.

The range will now include 90% LTV products from 2.99%, a two-year 95% LTV at 3.19%, and three- and five-year 95% products at 3.24% - all with £500 cashback.

Michelle Andrews, HSBC UK’s Head of Buying a Home, said:

“This is an exciting time for HSBC UK as we broaden our range of mortgages even further, to help us meet the needs of more buyers.

“When you get the keys to your new home, having some cashback could really help with the costs involved of buying a house and help make your new house a home.”