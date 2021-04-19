HSBC outlines 95% LTV Mortgage Guarantee Scheme products

"We have supported home buyers and the wider housing market throughout the pandemic and are excited to support the Mortgage Guarantee Scheme."

Following HSBC UK confirming participation in the Government’s Mortgage Guarantee Scheme, the bank’s 95% LTV products are now available.

The range includes mortgages fixed for two or five years, available to single or joint applicants, with the same rates whether taken out direct or through a broker.

Two-year fixed rates are available from 3.99% with a £999 fee or 4.29% fee-free, while five-year rates start at 4.29% with a fee or 4.49% fee-free.

Michelle Andrews, HSBC UK’s Head of Buying A Home, said: “We have supported home buyers and the wider housing market throughout the pandemic and are excited to support the Mortgage Guarantee Scheme.

“After such a turbulent year it is great that this scheme will make a real difference in enabling first-time buyers who didn’t think they would have a chance of getting a mortgage and home movers to get the keys to their new home.”