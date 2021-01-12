HSBC outlines new 90% LTV mortgage range

"With more providers returning to 90% LTV mortgages, they may be closer to becoming a reality, which is great news."

HSBC UK has launched its new 90% LTV products to the market, after announcing its return to 90% LTV lending last week.

The 90% LTV rates include a two-year fix rate at 3.69% with a £999 fee or 3.99% fee-free, a five-year fix at 3.84% with a £999 fee, and a two year tracker rate of 3.79% with a £999 fee.

The bank has also existing mortgage rates across 17 products by up to 0.20%.

Highlights include a two-year fixed rate at 60% LTV, which has been reduced by 0.15% to 1.64% with no fee and by 0.10% to 1.24% with a £999 fee.

Five-year fixed rate Feesaver mortgages have seen cuts of 0.20% and are now available from 1.79% at 60% LTV and 1.99% at 70% or 75% LTV.

Five-year fixed rates at 80% LTV have been cut by 0.15% to 2.29% with a £999 fee or 2.59% fee-free.

Michelle Andrews, HSBC UK’s head of buying a home, said: “Home-ownership dreams may have seemed even further away for many first time buyers of late, but with more providers returning to 90% LTV mortgages, they may be closer to becoming a reality, which is great news.

“Lower rates across other LTVs is also great news, and could well provide those looking to remortgage, switch rates or those on an SVR with some important savings on their current monthly outlay.”