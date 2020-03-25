HSBC withdraws tracker products from sale

HSBC has announced that all of its two-year tracker products have been removed from sale.

A number of lenders, including Metro Bank and Nationwide, withdrew their tracker products from sale in response to the second Bank Rate cut from 0.25% to 0.10%.

However this morning, Nationwide re-introduced a range of two-year tracker mortgages, five days after withdrawing all tracker products.

Alongside the changes to tracker mortgage products, HSBC has decreased a number of fee saver rates at 85% LTV.

Two-year fixed rates now start from 1.84%, three-year rates from 1.94%, and five-year rates from 1.99%, all with no fee.