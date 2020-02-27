Ipswich BS expands five-year range at 95% LTV

"Following Rishi Sunak’s appointment as chancellor of the exchequer and talk of a big boost to public spending in next month’s Budget, some are now predicting higher interest rates"

Ipswich Building Society has launched three new five-year fixed rate products at 95% LTV.

A residential five-year fix is available at 3.40% with a £999 fee and a shared ownership product starts at 3.80% with no fees.

Gifted deposits are accepted on both products.

The third product is Ipswich Building Society’s first five-year deal for the holiday let market, starting from 3.45% with a £1,149 fee.

All of the new products are available to direct applicants in England and Wales and intermediaries based in the Society’s heartland area, as well as members of selected networks and clubs nationwide.

Richard Norrington, CEO at Ipswich Building Society, commented: “Just a matter of weeks ago, the markets were betting on an interest rate cut due to weak economic growth. However, following Rishi Sunak’s appointment as chancellor of the exchequer and talk of a big boost to public spending in next month’s Budget, some are now predicting higher interest rates on the horizon. These sorts of conflicting reports can cause real anxiety, particularly for first-time buyers who are on the brink of taking out their first mortgage.

“By committing to a five-year term, borrowers will have peace of mind that they won’t need to worry about their mortgage in the short term and are protected against potential higher monthly repayments should interest rates rise. In addition, knowing that repayments are set for the next 60 months allows households to take the opportunity to budget and plan for a healthy financial future, whilst the 50% fee-free overpayment facility provides added flexibility for those wishing to pay off more of their mortgage without penalty.”