Ipswich BS withdraws all buy-to-let products

Ipswich Building Society is withdrawing all of its buy-to-let products with immediate effect, including expat buy-to-let and holiday let mortgages.

The Society says it has reached a record pipeline in applicatins and needs to service the enquiries it has already received to meet its desired response times.

The Society previously withdrew a range of holiday let, standard, and expat buy-to-let products in June.

The Society had continued to lend on standard buy-to-let via its two-year fixed and discount products, as well as two-year discount products for expat buy-to-let and holiday let.

However, despite previous product withdrawals, it has continued to experience a high volume of cases and says its buy-to-let products are "now attracting above the desired number of applications".

The Society will still accept DIPs on any of the withdrawn products until the close of business tomorrow. Where a DIP has already been submitted for these deals, there is no deadline to submit a fully packaged mortgage application.

Ipswich Building Society continues to offer purchase and remortgage products for expat residential, self build and standard residential, including later life deals.

Richard Norrington, CEO at Ipswich Building Society, said: “This is a temporary measure to steady applications and we will be looking to come back into the buy-to-let market as soon as possible. We will also prioritise reinstating 90% LTV deals as we are very aware of the lack of choice for buyers with smaller deposits.”