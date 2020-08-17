Iress appoints mortgage lending manager

"While this has been a challenging time, it’s clear the lending industry is a resilient one with the green shoots of recovery already showing."

Iress has appointed Andrew Simon to the role of executive general manager of lending.

Andrew has been with Iress since 2013, leading the product function for the UK. Prior to joining Iress, Andrew held several senior roles within the financial services industry, including as COO, then CEO, of iPipeline as well as at Aviva and Zurich. Andrew will retain his product responsibilities alongside his new position.

Phil Quin-Conroy, managing director of Iress, said: “I’m confident under Andrew’s leadership the team will continue to ensure the delivery of a high-quality experience to clients while meeting the increased demand for our software and services.”

Andrew Simon added: “During my time at Iress, I’ve been excited to play a role in helping our clients leverage technology to increase automation, improve the customer experience and increase efficiency and I look forward to continuing this work in my new role.

"While this has been a challenging time, it’s clear the lending industry is a resilient one with the green shoots of recovery already showing. I’m looking forward to helping our clients ensure that they are perfectly positioned to succeed both now and into the future.”