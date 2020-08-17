FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Iress appoints mortgage lending manager

Rozi Jones
|
17th August 2020
hired appoint business growth
"While this has been a challenging time, it’s clear the lending industry is a resilient one with the green shoots of recovery already showing."

Iress has appointed Andrew Simon to the role of executive general manager of lending.

Andrew has been with Iress since 2013, leading the product function for the UK. Prior to joining Iress, Andrew held several senior roles within the financial services industry, including as COO, then CEO, of iPipeline as well as at Aviva and Zurich. Andrew will retain his product responsibilities alongside his new position.

Phil Quin-Conroy, managing director of Iress, said: “I’m confident under Andrew’s leadership the team will continue to ensure the delivery of a high-quality experience to clients while meeting the increased demand for our software and services.”

Andrew Simon added: “During my time at Iress, I’ve been excited to play a role in helping our clients leverage technology to increase automation, improve the customer experience and increase efficiency and I look forward to continuing this work in my new role.

"While this has been a challenging time, it’s clear the lending industry is a resilient one with the green shoots of recovery already showing. I’m looking forward to helping our clients ensure that they are perfectly positioned to succeed both now and into the future.”

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.