Just Mortgages appoints head of mortgages and protection

Just Mortgages has appointed Ben Allkins as head of mortgages and protection for its self-employed division.

The newly created role will involve managing the strategic direction of the self-employed division, helping improve the efficiency of the team, and supporting Just Mortgages’ brokers.

With over two decades of experience in the mortgage market, Allkins has been working as part of the Just Mortgages’ team for the past five years, initially as an area director, then a regional director.

In the next year alone, Just Mortgages is investing over £1m into upgrading the support and systems that the self-employed team uses. Allkins role will be to oversee this investment to ensure it delivers the maximum positive impact for brokers.

After launching in June 2016 with just three brokers, the team is now close to 400.

Ben said: “The self-employed division only succeeds if our brokers are successful, so my role is to ensure we invest in areas that make tangible differences for our team.

“While the self-employed team at Just Mortgages already receives industry-leading support, we will look at all the pinch points where we can improve and make changes to make our brokers lives easier.

“We will certainly continue to grow in the next few years, but one of our key aims is to make sure our team is working as efficiently as possible.

“From admin support to developing state of the art CRM systems, we work closely with our brokers to help them maximise their time advising clients.”