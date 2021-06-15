Just Mortgages launches new build training academy

"We have seen tremendous growth in new build as of late, and as such we are expanding our new build division."

Just Mortgages has opened applications for its first training academy specifically dedicated to new build lending.

The first batch of new build brokers will begin their training on 19th July 2021 and there are five places available.

Applicants will need a basic level of knowledge of the mortgage industry and have at least completed their CeMAP 1.

The academy is a four-week course covering topics such as lender criteria, Help to Buy, and shared ownership. It will also arm the successful candidates with information they need to build relationships with housing associations and property developers.

Beyond supporting the recruits through exams, Just Mortgages will also provide training to navigate the systems and processes all brokers need to understand in order to remain compliant.

Three years ago, the Just Mortgages new build sivision had six advisers. There are now 23, with three joining soon and hopes to have 32 by August.

John Doughty, financial services director of Just Mortgages' New Build Division, said: “We have seen tremendous growth in new build as of late, and as such we are expanding our new build division. We want to attract fresh blood into the business and to do that, we must make sure brokers understand the intricate differences between new build and standard that advisers need to be aware of.

“We are offering a five-star level of training, backed by extensive support to equip these brokers with the understanding and knowledge they need to succeed in the new build sector.”