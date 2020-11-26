Just Mortgages sees surge in interest to become a broker

"With the rise in unemployment, we are seeing vast amounts of people looking to train as a broker from all walks of life."

Just Mortgages has received over 750 applicants for its Broker Academy, stating that there is "enormous interest in becoming a mortgage broker".

The Academy is being held in January to bring new advisers into the mortgage industry, with the firm saying that the number of applications "reflects the sentiment that there has never been a better time to be a mortgage broker".

Just Mortgages added that the popularity of the Academy is a result of the incredibly busy mortgage market combined with an increase in those looking to change careers.

Just Mortgages said that more than any other year, there has been applicants from a massive variety of backgrounds, from those with experience in finance, graduates from university to estate agents and taxi drivers.

From those who have submitted CVs, selected candidates will be invited to send in a 60 second video explaining why they want to become a mortgage and protection adviser. Then a select group will be invited to a virtual assessment day where a number of activities and to assess their abilities in a team and individual environment.

The successful candidates will start five weeks of intensive training in January. The training will take place either virtually or in person, dependent on Covid, and the recruits will graduate from the Academy in February.

A blended learning approach will be used, with traditional classroom instruction backed up by Just Mortgages’ own Learning Management System, allowing trainees to study in their own time. Just Mortgages has received accreditation to enable the trainees to sit the exams at the firm’s own training facility, Covid permitting.

The brokers also receive training in all the necessary technology, and advice on how to use social media effectively to drive new business.

John Phillips, group operations director from Just Mortgages, said: “The Broker Academy has never been more popular. With the rise in unemployment, we are seeing vast amounts of people looking to train as a broker from all walks of life. At Just Mortgages we are keen to invest in the future of the mortgage market and expand the pool of talent coming in. Therefore, those who come through our Academy will be supported with all the training and mentoring they need to succeed as a mortgage broker.

“It’s great to see such a variety of candidates looking to become mortgage brokers, the housing market has remained robust throughout the pandemic and the amount of people looking to join the industry reflects this.

“There is no set path to becoming a broker and we are equally as open to recruiting graduates as we are to those who have experience in other fields. The key for us is a desire to learn and fantastic people skills. Our brokers need to be personable, alongside giving sound financial advice and we have been really impressed by the quality of applicants this year.”