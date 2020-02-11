Just Mortgages targets £1m rise in broker remortgage business

"By maintaining post-sale contact with clients, we are able to offer them continuity of service."

Just Mortgages is targeting an increase in sales of nearly 60%, from £1.7 million in 2019 to £2.7 million this year.

To help its aim, the firm has boosted its client services team to drive increased remortgage and protection business for its brokers.

The client services team ensures that Just Mortgages stays in regular contact with borrowers, contacting every customer when their product rate is approaching expiry to discuss their mortgage options.

Wherever possible, meetings are face-to-face and with the original broker who worked with the clients initially.

The team manages all of the client contact and appointment booking, ensuring that brokers get as much remortgage business as possible from their existing client base, while also leaving them free to drive new business.

The target the team has set itself involves converting nearly half (45%) of all potential remortgage business.

Jessica Brome, operations manager at Just Mortgages, commented: “We want to build lasting relationships with clients, to provide them with a five-star service and also to help our brokers drive value for themselves and for the business as a whole.

“By maintaining post-sale contact with clients, we are able to offer them continuity of service. Our aim is to build on and maintain this relationship for as long as the client needs a mortgage.”