Just Mortgages to create 60-90 online-only broker roles

Just Mortgages has employed the first mortgage broker in its new 'online territories'.

Spicerhaart and Just Mortgages are creating a number of territories across the UK and up to 235 estate agency branch partner roles who will be working across their own market place, but not necessarily from a branch.

Each one will be supported by a mortgage adviser who will work from home rather than from a physical branch but will receive leads in the same way as they would have done if they were sat in the branch. It is expected that one mortgage adviser will look after two to three virtual estate agencies.

If successful, it will mean that Just Mortgages will create between sixty to ninety new mortgage broker roles.

This move to online has been accelerated by the Covid-19 lockdown and will provide mortgage brokers with the flexibility to grow their business while working from home.

All brokers will be employed by Just Mortgages, but in the future there will be the opportunity to open the roles out to brokers who prefer to be self-employed under the Just Mortgages Self-Employed Division.

The first broker to be employed in the new territories is Rachael Fox. Rachael has worked in financial services for 12 years and has been a mortgage broker for three years. She joins Just Mortgages from Nationwide, where she was a banking manager, and will cover the Derbyshire area in her new role.

Rachael Fox said: “I will work closely with the branch partners, keeping everything simple and under one roof while offering a great service to the clients. I want to offer mortgage clients a more flexible service, but the new model of working from home will also help me to achieve a work/life balance too. This is a brand-new role so I want to be there to help and support - not only the mortgage clients, but also the estate agency partners on how valuable the financial services bit can be both to them and to the clients who need professional and proactive mortgage and protection advice.”

Duncan Jones, financial services director for the North and West division of Just Mortgages, added: “This is an exciting new role that has evolved through changes within the Spicerhaart operating model. The role is an indication of what the ‘new normal’ may look like for several Just Mortgages advisers.

“Rachael will work closely with the branch partners ensuring that our vendors receive the best service available through qualification of viewers and people offering on properties. This will ensure that more sales reach completion.

“We anticipate several more of these roles becoming available and this will provide fantastic opportunities for both our existing advisers and also experienced advisers looking for something a little bit different.”