Kensington and Octane Capital expand BDM teams

Kensington Mortgages and Octane Capital have both announced additions to their business development teams.

Kensington has appointed Neil Tribick as regional BDM for the North East.

Neil has more than 20 years’ experience in the mortgage and financial services industry, joining from Furness for Intermediaries. Prior to this, he worked at Tesco Bank Mortgages, Castle Trust and Intelligent Finance.

Octane Capital has announced that Dylan Bleasdale and Emma Kelman have joined the company as specialist buy-to-let BDMs

Dylan Bleasdale joins Octane as buy-to-let BDM from Zephyr Homeloans, having previously worked for Zephyr founder, Computershare Loan Services. He is based in the north east and will be covering the north of England.

Emma Kelman joins Octane from Kensington Mortgage Group where she worked as a BDM for over two decades. She is based in London and will cover the south of England.

Craig McKinlay, new business director at Kensington Mortgages commented: “We are delighted to welcome Neil to the team. His past experience will be invaluable in his new role. As we complete the recruitment of our field sales team and continue to grow our BDU and underwriting support teams, our newly filled North East role will be central to this strengthening presence.”

“We are also pleased to announce that from May 17th, our team of BDMs will be available for face-to-face broker visits, in addition to the video and telephone appointments that we offer, giving our intermediaries more flexibility of how they wish to contact Kensington.

Liam Lawlor, sales director at Octane Capital, said: “We’ve been bowled over by the level of demand from brokers for our buy-to-let product and have brought Emma and Dylan onboard to specifically accommodate it. They’re both highly experienced operators and know the market inside out so will hit the ground running. Our buy-to-let loans are targeting a demographic that the vast majority of lenders actively avoid, with many of our borrowers to date having multiple non-standard circumstances. But this is where we excel as a lender and we look forward to helping as many brokers as we can during 2021.”