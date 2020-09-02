FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Kensington launches its lowest residential mortgage rate

The new rate is available on Kensington’s Select range on a two-year fix at 70% LTV.

Rozi Jones
|
2nd September 2020
Craig McKinlay Northview Group
"Our newest rate is one of the lowest available on the market from a specialist lender and we feel this shows our continued commitment to helping those who are underserved."

Kensington Mortgages has launched its lowest residential mortgage rate at 1.94%.

The new rate is available on Kensington’s Select range on a two-year fix at 70% LTV. A completion fee of £999 applies and is currently available on all sourcing systems as well as their own broker portal.

Further announcements of product updates and rate cuts will also be revealed shortly.

Craig McKinlay, new business director at Kensington Mortgages, commented: “We’re always striving to offer the most competitive and affordable deals to help all borrowers at every stage of life. Our newest rate is one of the lowest available on the market from a specialist lender and we feel this shows our continued commitment to helping those who are underserved.”

