Kensington launches new mortgage platform

Kensington Mortgages has launched a new digital mortgage platform using Sopra Banking Software (SBS).

The upgrade has focused on improving the core platform and delivering SBS’s new digital solutions to orchestrate and deliver the on-boarding journeys.

The platform is now live across Kensington’s entire broker network.

Mark Arnold, CEO at Kensington Mortgages, commented: “We are delighted with the launch of the new platform. We chose Sopra Banking Software because they shared our vision of how the industry needs to evolve and have proved themselves to be an excellent partner for us over many years. The industry is still largely paper based and clunky – so we are both committed to digitising and simplifying processes to allow brokers and underwriters to focus on value added tasks. SBS’s platform, with its modular architecture, gives our team the ability to rapidly configure to support innovative product launches, improved broker experiences and simplified underwriter processes.”

Richard Broadbent, managing director at SBS UK, added: “It has been a pleasure working with Kensington Mortgages on this exciting project. Kensington are really pushing the change agenda in mortgages and it has been great to work with them as a co-creation partner. The fantastic results achieved are testimony to the way the two teams have worked so well together at all levels.”