Kensington launches new remortgage portal in partnership with Koodoo

Kensington Mortgages has announced that it has partnered with Koodoo to create a new digital remortgage portal which streamlines the remortgaging process and allows both brokers and clients to switch to a new product in a few minutes.

Warren Lewis
27th June 2022
The portal, which is now live, presents brokers and borrowers with the remortgage rates or products available as they come to the end of their fixed-rate term and is one part of Koodoo’s origination platform, which includes digital distribution through leading comparison sites, a digital decision engine, underwriter portal and integrations with digital data sources to assist underwriting.

Vicki Harris, Chief Commercial Officer, Kensington Mortgages, comments: “We’re delighted to unveil our new remortgage switch portal. We believe the portal will make remortgaging faster and simpler for brokers and clients alike.

“Our aim is always to innovate and help improve the way our mortgages work, and with the help of Koodoo we’re doing just that, as well as reaffirming Kensington’s place as a leader in specialist lender mortgage technology.”

Seb McDermott, CEO, Koodoo, adds: “We are thrilled to have joined forces with Kensington to deliver an industry-leading portal for Kensington customers and their brokers. The portal enables a product switch in minutes and is fully integrated with Kensington systems meaning no re-keying and real-time decisions. We look forward to continuing our partnership with Kensington as we work together to harness technology for the benefit of customers, brokers and underwriters in the mortgage industry.”

