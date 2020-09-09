Kensington overhauls range with rate cuts and cashback relaunch

Kensington Mortgages has today announced a selection of rate cuts and changes to its residential and buy to let ranges - including the relaunch of a cashback product.

Rates will be cut up to 0.4% across Kensington’s residential offering, with an additional 0.2% cut on its Hero range, and rates start at 3.09% for a two-year fix at 75% LTV.

Across all residential products, 85% LTV is also re-introduced. Kensington’s Select range now starts from 1.99% for a two-year fix at 70% LTV and with the re-launch of its 85% LTV, 3.84% two-year fixed rate.

The Select range maximum loan amount will also increase from £750,000 to £850,000 – and from £500,000 to £750,000 on buy to let.

With cuts up to 0.3% across BTL, rates now start from 3.59% for a two-year fix at 75% LTV and 3.94% for a five-year fixed rate.

Kensington Mortgages is also re-launching its eKo £1,000 cashback mortgage.

Craig McKinlay, new business director at Kensington Mortgages, commented:

“We’re committed to helping borrowers at every life stage. This means providing tailored products and our latest re-launches open up new opportunities for our intermediaries and their clients. Our rate cuts reinforce our commitment to helping borrowers who are underserved and undervalued by high-street lenders and we’re confident these latest offerings will be welcomed.”