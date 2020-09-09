FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Kensington overhauls range with rate cuts and cashback relaunch

Amy Loddington | Communications director, Financial Reporter
|
9th September 2020
ball bounce back new launch grow up

Kensington Mortgages has today announced a selection of rate cuts and changes to its residential and buy to let ranges - including the relaunch of a cashback product.

Rates will be cut up to 0.4% across Kensington’s residential offering, with an additional 0.2% cut on its Hero range, and rates start at 3.09% for a two-year fix at 75% LTV.

Across all residential products, 85% LTV is also re-introduced. Kensington’s Select range now starts from 1.99% for a two-year fix at 70% LTV and with the re-launch of its 85% LTV, 3.84% two-year fixed rate.

The Select range maximum loan amount will also increase from £750,000 to £850,000 – and from £500,000 to £750,000 on buy to let.

With cuts up to 0.3% across BTL, rates now start from 3.59% for a two-year fix at 75% LTV and 3.94% for a five-year fixed rate.

Kensington Mortgages is also re-launching its eKo £1,000 cashback mortgage.

Craig McKinlay, new business director at Kensington Mortgages, commented:

“We’re committed to helping borrowers at every life stage. This means providing tailored products and our latest re-launches open up new opportunities for our intermediaries and their clients. Our rate cuts reinforce our commitment to helping borrowers who are underserved and undervalued by high-street lenders and we’re confident these latest offerings will be welcomed.”

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.