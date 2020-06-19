FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Kensington raises £400m mortgage bond

Rozi Jones
|
19th June 2020
pound coins money scales balance business man hands
"About 20% of the cash underpinning UK house purchases is coming from pension funds and debt investors around the world."

Kensington Mortgages has raised £400m of funding through the wholesale financial markets.

The deal is one of the first residential mortgage-backed securitisations (RMBS) to be successfully sold to investors since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The securities were bought by a mix of global institutional investors who have an established track record of acquiring Kensington’s securities.

The transaction will raise £400 million of funding for the Group to continue to support complex and underserved borrowers to get on the property ladder.

Alex Maddox, capital markets director at Kensington Mortgages, said: “The global financial markets are a hugely important source of funds for the UK housing market. While everyone assumes that the flow of money supporting British housing is all about the big banks, that’s not been true for many years. About 20% of the cash underpinning UK house purchases is coming from pension funds and debt investors around the world.

“At the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Bank of England was quick to ensure that funding was made available to banks and building societies so they could keep lending – which was welcome. With wholesale markets reopening, non-bank lenders such as ourselves can play a more active role in the market again, and help more people towards a house purchase.”

 

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.