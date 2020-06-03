Kensington resumes buy-to-let and 80% LTV residential lending

"We hope these new updates provide our brokers and customers with accessible funding options and greater choice"

Kensington Mortgages is resuming lending up to 80% LTV across its residential range, as well as reintroducing its buy-to-let purchase, Help to Buy and new build products.

LTVs of up to 80% are now available on Kensington's residential Select, Core, Young Professional and Heroes ranges offerings.

Select, Heroes and Young Professional rates start from 4.49% for a two-year fix at 80% LTV and 4.64% for a five-year fixed rate. The Select range will have a maximum loan amount of £750,000 and £500,000 for Core, Right to Buy and buy-to-let products.

Kensington Mortgages has also relaunched its Help to Buy offering and new build applications will be reinstated. Rates start from 4.54% for a two-year fix at 75% LTV.

In England, now that physical valuations can take place, buy-to-let purchase applications will be resumed. Last month, Kensington announced that buy-to-let remortgage cases had relaunched and the same rates apply for new purchase applications. Rates start from 4.49% for a two-year fix at 75% LTV and 4.69% for a five-year fix.

Craig McKinlay, new business director at Kensington Mortgages, commented: “We’re excited to introduce 80% LTV across some of our most well-known product ranges and relaunch Help to Buy in the hope that we can try to provide options for those wishing to step onto the property ladder.

“Over the last few months we have experienced an industry-wide unprecedented challenge, and lenders have been working hard to reintroduce product ranges to try and help boost the market. We hope these new updates provide our brokers and customers with accessible funding options and greater choice and for those that can restart their housing plans again, we are here to help.”