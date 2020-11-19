Kent Reliance expands HMO and MUFB range

"We've got the ability and experience to consider applications that other lenders may not be able to, because we look at each loan application individually and make a judgement based on the case’s own merits."

Kent Reliance for Intermediaries has expanded its HMO/MUFB proposition to consider properties up to and including 10 bedrooms/units.

Its HMO/MUFB range offers rates from 3.79% up to 75% LTV to £3m on 1-6 bedrooms/units and up to 70% LTV to £1.5m on 7-10 bedrooms/units.

The lender will consider first-time landlords on up to 6 bedrooms, and also welcomes limited company structures and borrowers with less than perfect credit profiles.

Dawn Mirfin, group underwriting director at OneSavings Bank, commented: “As a specialist lender, we’ve got the ability and experience to consider applications that other lenders may not be able to, because we look at each loan application individually and make a judgement based on the case’s own merits.

"Our service levels reflect our professional expertise and we’re pleased that our current buy-to-let service levels remain strong with AIPs assessed within 24 hours and a full underwrite within four days.”