Mortgages

Kent Reliance expands HMO and MUFB range

Rozi Jones
|
19th November 2020
Kent Reliance for Intermediaries has expanded its HMO/MUFB proposition to consider properties up to and including 10 bedrooms/units.

Its HMO/MUFB range offers rates from 3.79% up to 75% LTV to £3m on 1-6 bedrooms/units and up to 70% LTV to £1.5m on 7-10 bedrooms/units.

The lender will consider first-time landlords on up to 6 bedrooms, and also welcomes limited company structures and borrowers with less than perfect credit profiles.

Dawn Mirfin, group underwriting director at OneSavings Bank, commented: “As a specialist lender, we’ve got the ability and experience to consider applications that other lenders may not be able to, because we look at each loan application individually and make a judgement based on the case’s own merits.

"Our service levels reflect our professional expertise and we’re pleased that our current buy-to-let service levels remain strong with AIPs assessed within 24 hours and a full underwrite within four days.”

