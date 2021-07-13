Kent Reliance increases residential and buy-to-let LTVs

"The higher LTV limits on our residential mortgages are ideal for those specialist cases which require a more manual underwriting approach"

Kent Reliance for Intermediaries has increased the maximum LTV limits across its ranges of prime and near prime residential mortgages and buy-to-let products.

The lender has increased the LTV on its prime residential mortgages from 75% LTV to 90% LTV and its near prime residential range from 75% to 85% LTV.

Prime residential products are available from 3.24% and near prime rates start from 3.49%, both available on loans up to £3 million.

Kent Reliance has also increased the maximum LTV on its buy-to-let range to 80% LTV and has removed LTV restrictions for larger specialist deals. Rates start from 2.99% with single, HMO, MUB applications all accepted on the same rates.

Adrian Moloney, group sales director at Kent Reliance, said: “This exciting new range of products gives brokers and their clients a much wider range of options.

“The higher LTV limits on our residential mortgages are ideal for those specialist cases which require a more manual underwriting approach, whilst our new buy to let range of products is suitable for first time and more experienced landlords alike.

“With our award winning business development managers on hand to guide brokers towards the best lending solutions for their clients, combined with our flexible underwriting and individual case assessments, we really can help with those cases that need an expert approach.”