Kent Reliance relaunches shared ownership proposition

Kent Reliance for Intermediaries has reintroduced its shared ownership residential product range up to 75% LTV.

The specialist lender, part of OneSavings Bank, can offer up to 100% of the share loan from a minimum of £50,000 and up to a maximum of £1,000,000, meaning first-time buyers won’t require a large deposit.

To enhance its offering further, the shared ownership product range will now be reverting to the Bank of England base rate tracker of 4.50%.

The announcement follows Kent Reliance's sister brand, Precise Mortgages, which recently reintroduced its Help to Buy product range.

Adrian Moloney, group sales director at OneSavings Bank, said: “I’m delighted that Kent Reliance for Intermediaries are returning to the market with this shared ownership product range as it means we’re able to support an even wider range of customers. With our national BDM network, brokers can be assured that we can offer a strong level of support to ensure their cases get over the line.

“Many mainstream lenders’ more rigid criteria and automated underwriting can struggle to support lending in this space. It’s vital therefore for our broker partners that they know they can turn to us for flexible criteria and propositions that match up to their client’s needs.

“Increasingly every specialist requirement can be met by a OneSavings Bank lending brand, whether it’s Kent Reliance for Intermediaries for shared ownership, Precise Mortgages for Help to Buy or large HMOs for InterBay Commercial."