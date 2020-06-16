FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Kent Reliance relaunches shared ownership proposition

The shared ownership product range will now be reverting to the Bank of England base rate tracker of 4.50%.

Rozi Jones
|
16th June 2020
Adrian Moloney OneSavings Kent Reliance
"It’s vital therefore for our broker partners that they know they can turn to us for flexible criteria and propositions that match up to their client’s needs."

Kent Reliance for Intermediaries has reintroduced its shared ownership residential product range up to 75% LTV.

The specialist lender, part of OneSavings Bank, can offer up to 100% of the share loan from a minimum of £50,000 and up to a maximum of £1,000,000, meaning first-time buyers won’t require a large deposit.

To enhance its offering further, the shared ownership product range will now be reverting to the Bank of England base rate tracker of 4.50%.

The announcement follows Kent Reliance's sister brand, Precise Mortgages, which recently reintroduced its Help to Buy product range.

Adrian Moloney, group sales director at OneSavings Bank, said: “I’m delighted that Kent Reliance for Intermediaries are returning to the market with this shared ownership product range as it means we’re able to support an even wider range of customers. With our national BDM network, brokers can be assured that we can offer a strong level of support to ensure their cases get over the line.

“Many mainstream lenders’ more rigid criteria and automated underwriting can struggle to support lending in this space. It’s vital therefore for our broker partners that they know they can turn to us for flexible criteria and propositions that match up to their client’s needs.

“Increasingly every specialist requirement can be met by a OneSavings Bank lending brand, whether it’s Kent Reliance for Intermediaries for shared ownership, Precise Mortgages for Help to Buy or large HMOs for InterBay Commercial."

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.