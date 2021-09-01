Keystone cuts rates by up to 0.20% and enhances broker portal

"These reductions will ensure we remain competitive in the specialist space, while lowering our cashback threshold means we can give a little something back to an even greater number of landlords."

Keystone Property Finance has cut rates by up to 0.20% across all of its product ranges and has opened up its cashback offer to landlords borrowing smaller amounts.

The buy-to-let lender has reduced every one of its standard two and five-year fixed rate products (available across its core, larger loan and green ranges) by 20bps, with rates now starting at 2.89% and 2.99%, respectively.

Following the reductions, Keystone’s green range remains 0.10% cheaper than its core products, with rates starting at 2.79%.

Keystone has also reduced all of its specialist two-year products by 0.20% and its specialist five-year products by 0.15%, meaning they now start at 3.04% and 3.24%, respectively. The specialist products are also available across its core, large loan and green ranges.

As part of its range overhaul, Keystone has also opened up its larger loan cashback offer to landlords borrowing less.

From today, landlords borrowing £150,000 or more will qualify for the offering, down from £200,000. As part of the offering, landlords borrowing between £150,000-£500,000 receive £750 cashback while those borrowing £500,001-£1m receive £1,000.

The specialist lender has also made some new improvements to its online portal, MyKeystone, following broker feedback. These include a faster upload time for documents as well as a new functionality to allow multiple documents to be uploaded at one time.

Elise Coole, managing director of Keystone Property Finance, commented: “We are constantly trying to ensure our range is not only competitive but also that we provide products that satisfy the needs of the market.

“A major part of that involves keeping in close contact with our broker partners to ensure we stay ahead of the game and are in tune with what landlords need and want.

“We have proven that this year by continuing to make product enhancements as well as system improvements to make our application process more efficient.

“These reductions will ensure we remain competitive in the specialist space, while lowering our cashback threshold means we can give a little something back to an even greater number of landlords.”