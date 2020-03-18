FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Keystone outlines online broker support during Covid-19 outbreak

Rozi Jones
|
18th March 2020
Keystone Property Finance has changed to remote working for all staff as a precautionary measure amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Keystone is 100% cloud based which allows all of its staff members to work remotely from home.

This includes the firm's telephone services which will enable it to continue to assist brokers with their cases and enquiries.

In a statement, Keystone said: "We have already taken the decision to halt face-to-face meetings between our external Business Development Managers (BDMs) and brokers. The team now offers meetings via video call, as well as being contactable through email and telephone. Our BDMs will also not be attending any events in an effort to reduce the risk posed to our staff and wider team.

"We will continue to monitor the guidelines set out by the UK Government closely and should the situation change we will act accordingly."

