Knowledge Bank appoints BDM

Andy Leadbetter has held previous roles at Uinsure, Tenet and RBS.

23rd January 2020
"The FCA are looking to evidence why a broker has advised their client on what may be the fifth product on a sourcing system list not necessarily the top one."

Knowledge Bank has appointed a business development manager to help manage key relationships with brokerages and packagers who use Knowledge Bank as their criteria search system.

Andy Leadbetter has over thirty years of experience in insurance and mortgages with previous roles at Uinsure, Tenet and RBS.

Knowledge Bank says the appointment is a direct response to the increase in users that the system has seen in the last 12 months.

The system now contains criteria details from over 200 lenders and holds over 100,000 individual pieces of criteria.

Andy Leadbetter said: “Knowledge Bank is an exciting company to work for with ambitious vision, goals and expansion plans. It is not often that you get the opportunity to be a part of a company that is changing the shape of an industry so I jumped at the chance to be part of their future success.

“The FCA are looking to evidence why a broker has advised their client on what may be the fifth product on a sourcing system list not necessarily the top one. This need for evidence is only going to increase and Knowledge Bank plays a fundamental part in providing it.

“Knowledge Bank gives brokers unrivalled access to mortgage lenders’ criteria whilst providing them with evidence of research to satisfy inhouse compliance and the FCA. With my years of experience in the mortgage industry, particularly dealing with mortgage intermediaries, I know I can help brokers save valuable time when sourcing mortgages and increase the opportunities to raise their income by utilising the UK’s leading criteria software.”

Nicola Firth, CEO of Knowledge Bank, added: “This is a great time to welcome someone of Andy’s calibre to the Knowledge Bank team as we surge forwards with our next growth phase. Andy brings with him a wealth of knowledge and experience of the intermediary mortgage industry and will be particularly valuable both in broadening Knowledge Bank’s reach amongst brokers and then ensuring they really capitalise on our cutting-edge criteria system.”

 

