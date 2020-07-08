Knowledge Bank launches Criteria Clinic

"When it comes to criteria, we make sure we always have our brokers’ backs."

Knowledge Bank has launched a series of ‘Criteria Clinics’ for registered brokers.

Held on Mondays over the next six weeks, the Criteria Clinics will invite a panel of experts from a cross-section of lenders to discuss the issues and topics that brokers are most concerned about.

Each week’s session will take an in-depth look at a particular area of lending. Brokers will be able to ask questions of lenders and discuss criteria issues that they have encountered.

A first Criteria Clinic was held this week to see if the concept worked and to judge the demand for future sessions. The subject was placing self-employed cases and some brokers placed their complex cases ‘live’ on the session, with the lenders demonstrating how other brokers can place similar types of cases. Placing cases live on the Criteria Clinic will now become a feature of all futures sessions.

The next Criteria Clinic is on Monday 13th July at 12.30pm which will cover first-time buyers and higher LTVs. Lender experts participating include Adrain Moloney from OneSavings Bank, Tim Vigeon from Buckinghamshire Building Society, Andrew Millard from Accord Mortgages, and Neil Tribick from Furness for Intermediaries.

Attendees who attend the full session will be sent learning certificates which can be used for CPD.

Future subjects over the coming weeks will include: HMOs, contract workers, equity release, holiday lets, adverse credit and semi-commercial properties.

Nicola Firth, founder and CEO of Knowledge Bank, said: “Here at Knowledge Bank, our users know that we are much more than ‘just’ a criteria search system. We’re very focused on equipping brokers with all they need to be able to place their cases and part of that is providing them with the knowledge and learning to give them the edge over their competitors and deliver the best possible outcomes for their clients. When it comes to criteria, we make sure we always have our brokers’ backs.

“We wanted to do something that was really different to anything that’s out there and which was entirely focussed on helping brokers to better understand certain areas of the market that are of interest or importance to them. There were some amazing and surprising insights which came from our lender panel experts and, amazingly, we managed to place some cases while we were live. This was so popular it will continue to be a feature of other clinics”