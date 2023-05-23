Knowledge Bank launches cross-lender placing system for cases

Called ‘Notify’, it is a revolutionary new-business enquiry platform on the Knowledge Bank criteria system. Lenders will be able to access it via the Knowledge Bank lender system KB Pro, while any broker with a subscription to Knowledge Bank will have access to this.

Notify comes into play when a broker has conducted a criteria search, but they have a case that doesn’t quite fit. Notify enables brokers to contact multiple lenders at once with the details of the case and their enquiry so that a BDM or underwriter can provide a response, and can be divided by postcode region to ensure the correct BDM sees the case. This will eliminate the need for a broker to call, email or live chat different lenders and allow them to monitor to erplies from all lenders in one place.

Once a broker has placed the case, Notify can be updated with details of which lender the case is placed with, withdrawing it from view of the other lenders so responses stop, and the unsuccessful lenders know they don’t need to spend time on it.

Brokers have a full audit trail of conversations that took place with different lenders which will help it go smoothly when the case is submitted while also evidencing best advice.

Notify system will also link directly to a Decision in Principle with a unique tracking reference number.

Nicola Firth, CEO of Knowledge Bank said:

“There is nothing in the mortgage market like Notify. The design of this has been driven, as always by our mission to ‘assist brokers and lenders to find each other and place cases more quickly and accurately than ever before’.

“The question we always ask ourselves is ‘Does it benefit the lender? Does it benefit the broker, and does it benefit the end customer?’, and we absolutely believe that Notify will do all three. It will enable brokers to place more cases faster and more efficiently than ever before, while providing lenders with access to more enquiries, better quality cases and increase the productivity of their sales teams.”

Ying Tan, chairman of Knowledge Bank says:

“Notify is a revolutionary new business enquiry system. A powerful tool for both mortgage brokers and lenders. It allows lenders to deal with multiple new business enquiries in real time and get decisions back quickly. It drives efficiencies by allowing a lender’s sales team to focus on cases they may consider and those which are still active and haven’t already been placed elsewhere.”