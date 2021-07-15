Knowledge Bank launches new product transfer tracker

"This is the first in a number of new releases on the system for both brokers and lenders that will further enhance user experience."

Knowledge Bank has enhanced its criteria search system with the addition of a new product transfer feature.

The latest development will allow brokers to check the product transfer windows for every residential and buy-to-let lender which offers a rate switch.

Brokers can now find the time-frame in which residential and buy-to-let lenders will allow a product switch. Lenders will often waive the early repayment charge for borrowers remortgaging onto another of its own products; by knowing the time-period at which lenders are willing to waive the ERC it enables brokers to contact their clients ahead of this.

Additionally, links to every lender’s product transfer page or system are on the new Knowledge Bank tool. Brokers can also find all the information and make the application directly from Knowledge Bank.

This latest feature was developed by the Knowledge Bank team in response to requests from brokers. Brokers informed Knowledge Bank that there was no central location where product transfer information was held. This was resulting in them potentially missing out on early opportunities to switch rates for their clients, or having to spend valuable time searching for the transfer window for each lender.

Nicola Firth, founder and CEO of Knowledge Bank, commented: “As always at Knowledge Bank, the broker and the lender are at the heart of everything we do.

“We constantly invite brokers to give us feedback on the system, and ask them what they would like added to help them place cases more efficiently. This new product transfer feature is a perfect example of our team’s determination to provide the best solution for brokers.

“This is the first in a number of new releases on the system for both brokers and lenders that will further enhance user experience. This latest development has been extremely popular with our brokers, and we’ve already had some great feedback from them. We continue to evolve Knowledge Bank to ensure we remain an invaluable asset for brokers.”