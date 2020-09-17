Knowledge Bank launches new series of Criteria Clinics

"We received such positive feedback from the first set of six webinar sessions that we felt compelled to continue hosting these and sharing more knowledge with brokers."

Knowledge Bank has announced that it will host its ‘Criteria Clinic’ educational webinars every fortnight.

Initially introduced to help brokers over lockdown, the sessions will now become a permanent feature at the request of both brokers and lenders.

The events give expert advice and brokers can place cases live during the sessions. Brokers who attend a full webinar will also get 60 minutes of CPD.

The first of this new series will take place on Monday 21st September at 10am and will cover semi-commercial properties.

Four lenders are joining the session to answer questions and give insight on semi-commercial loans, how to find the best lender for your client and the things lenders are looking so brokers can position mortgage applications so they are most likely to be accepted.

The session will feature Adrian Moloney from OneSavings Bank and Precise Mortgages, Gavin Seaholme from Shawbrook Bank, Richard Miles from Swansea Building Society, and Alex Upton from Hampshire Trust Bank.

Nicola Firth, founder and CEO of Knowledge Bank, said: “We received such positive feedback from the first set of six webinar sessions that we felt compelled to continue hosting these and sharing more knowledge with brokers.

“Brokers were immensely positive about the fact that they could actually place cases while on the webinar. This brings something totally different to anything else in the market at the moment and shows the immediate value. Even those who didn’t directly place a customer on the webinar, took away valuable learnings and later fed back that they found placing their own cases much easier and more successful.

“By having lenders involved we create compelling dialogue and add different perspectives from which everyone benefits.”