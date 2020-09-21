Knowledge Bank launches new webinar series

"The aim of A Question of Knowledge is to share our knowledge of the sector and explore topics that are often overlooked, but are crucial to brokers."

Knowledge Bank is partnering with Precise Mortgages and Kent Reliance to launch a new, free monthly webinar called A Question of Knowledge.

The first webinar takes place this Friday 25th September at 12:30pm and focuses on how brokers can interpret clients’ bank statements, going beyond the obvious and exploring the different codes and reading between the lines.

Presented by Nicola Firth, founder of Knowledge Bank, the webinar will also feature Roger Morris, group distribution director at Kent Reliance for Intermediaries and Liza Campion, head of key accounts at Precise Mortgages.

The sessions are interactive and brokers can ask questions either prior or during the webinar and some will be invited to appear live on the webinar in ask their question.

Nicola Firth, CEO of Knowledge Bank, commented: “With the mortgage market and lending criteria changing on a daily basis it has never been more crucial to keep up with trends and learn from others in the sector. With Roger and Liza we have over 65 years of experience in the industry. The aim of A Question of Knowledge is to share our knowledge of the sector and explore topics that are often overlooked, but are crucial to brokers.

“This first topic will give insight into how to interpret a bank statement and in the future we will cover topics including conveyancing, taxation, fraud and we will also look at topical developments in the industry.”

Roger Morris, group distribution director at Kent Reliance for Intermediaries, said: “We’re proud to partner with others in the sector who have different takes and insights that we can all learn from. The sessions will be a great way for new and experienced brokers to pick up new knowledge and ask questions they’ve always wanted to ask.”

Liza Campion, head of key accounts at Precise Mortgages, added: “From collaborating with others we gain so much more insight into a sector that is always evolving and requires constant education. It’s great to share what we’ve picked up over the years and also learn from others.”