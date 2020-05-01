FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Knowledge Bank launches SVR list following broker request

Knowledge Bank now created a new fully-searchable feature on its system to house SVRs from every lender.

Rozi Jones
|
1st May 2020
Nicola Firth Knowledge Bank
"This is a great example of technology moving at an incredible pace to keep up with the evolving needs of brokers"

Knowledge Bank has launched a new list of lenders' current SVRs in response to a broker request.

Knowledge Bank has created a point of reference of all residential and buy-to-let lender LTVs, less than 24 hours after the initial enquiry.

At 2pm yesterday, broker Phil Leivesley of Leivesley Mortgage Services Limited, tweeted Knowledge Bank and Criteria Hub with a request for them to create a category for lender SVRs so that there was an easy-to-use-point of reference for brokers.

Phil is an experienced broker but is struggling to keep up to date with what lenders’ SVRs are in the current climate as they are changing so frequently.

Knowledge Bank has now created a new fully-searchable feature on its system to house SVRs from every lender, for both residential and buy-to-let mortgages.

Knowledge Bank has also created a whole new feature for LTVs on its criteria search system, so that brokers have an always up-to-date point of reference.

Nicola Firth, founder and CEO of Knowledge Bank, said: “We saw Phil’s request and the whole Knowledge Bank team agreed to rise to the challenge. Full credit to the team, they worked their socks off to turn this request for an easy-to-use-point of reference, into a reality.

“This is a great example of technology moving at an incredible pace to keep up with the evolving needs of brokers, and demonstrates that Knowledge Bank is here for brokers and both willing and able to support them, no matter what might happen in the market.”

