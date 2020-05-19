Knowledge Bank partners with Tenet

"Mortgage brokers need to stay up to date with a bewildering array of mortgage criteria that are changing daily."

Tenet Group has partnered with Knowledge Bank to provide its network members and directly authorised clients with access to the mortgage criteria search system.

Knowledge Bank holds more than 100,000 criteria from over 200 lenders, enabling brokers to search criteria across the residential, buy-to-let, equity release, self-build, second charges, bridging, commercial and overseas mortgage markets.

Nicola Firth, CEO of Knowledge Bank, said: “Mortgage brokers need to stay up to date with a bewildering array of mortgage criteria that are changing daily. The coronavirus outbreak has made this problem even harder with over 4,000 different criteria changes just since the lockdown.

“Tenet is one of the UK’s largest financial adviser groups. This partnership enables its growing army of members to keep track of the rapidly evolving marketplace and benefit from the comprehensive coverage only Knowledge Bank delivers.”

Simon Broadley, managing director of TenetLime, commented: “Knowledge Bank provides a valuable resource in the mortgage marketplace, especially with all the current criteria changes in relation to Covid-19.”