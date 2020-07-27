FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Landbay broadens range after securing new funding partnership

Rozi Jones
|
27th July 2020
John Goodall Landbay
"We are continuing to strengthen our already robust lending model and innovative platform from which we lend."

Landbay has announced a new funding partnership with a UK bank, allowing the lender to broaden its product range.

The deposit-taking bank will fund mortgages originated by Landbay and hold them on their balance sheet, complementing Landbay’s current institutional funding arrangements.

To coincide with its new funding, Landbay has launched a range of special edition products.

Two-year fixed rates start from 3.09% and five-year rates from 3.35%, all with a 1.5% product fee.

John Goodall, CEO of Landbay, said: “This new funding partnership and our contribution to the successful Canada Square securitisation earlier this month, together with the measures that we have put in place over the past three months, means that Landbay is one of the few lenders emerging from the pandemic stronger than we went in. We have continued to lend throughout the year, including throughout the lockdown.

“At the end of March we became the only, purely buy-to-let mortgage lender to make it into Tech Nation’s Future Fifty index of the UK’s most successful tech companies, placing Landbay as one of the leading fintech companies in the country. We are continuing to strengthen our already robust lending model and innovative platform from which we lend.”

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.