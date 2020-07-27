Landbay broadens range after securing new funding partnership

"We are continuing to strengthen our already robust lending model and innovative platform from which we lend."

Landbay has announced a new funding partnership with a UK bank, allowing the lender to broaden its product range.

The deposit-taking bank will fund mortgages originated by Landbay and hold them on their balance sheet, complementing Landbay’s current institutional funding arrangements.

To coincide with its new funding, Landbay has launched a range of special edition products.

Two-year fixed rates start from 3.09% and five-year rates from 3.35%, all with a 1.5% product fee.

John Goodall, CEO of Landbay, said: “This new funding partnership and our contribution to the successful Canada Square securitisation earlier this month, together with the measures that we have put in place over the past three months, means that Landbay is one of the few lenders emerging from the pandemic stronger than we went in. We have continued to lend throughout the year, including throughout the lockdown.

“At the end of March we became the only, purely buy-to-let mortgage lender to make it into Tech Nation’s Future Fifty index of the UK’s most successful tech companies, placing Landbay as one of the leading fintech companies in the country. We are continuing to strengthen our already robust lending model and innovative platform from which we lend.”