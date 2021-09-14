FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Landbay cuts rates by up to 0.45% and expands green mortgage range

14th September 2021
"The interest we have received in our core green mortgage range, which we launched in June, led us to introduce green products into our special edition range."

Landbay has made a series of rate reductions across its special edition buy-to-let range and launched two new green products.

Within the refreshed special edition range, the standard 70% LTV two-year fixed rate has been cut from 2.95% to 2.79%.

A standard five-year fix is down by 10bps to 2.89% at 50% LTV, while the 70% LTV option drops to 2.99% from 3.39%.

There are also significant reductions in the small HMO range for properties up to six bedrooms. Both products are set at 70% LTV with a two-year fixed rate down from 3.35% to 2.89% and a five-year reduced to 3.14% from 3.59%.

The two new green products are both five-year fixed rates at 70% LTV. For properties with an EPC rating of A or B, the rate is 2.89%, and a C rating is 2.94%.

Paul Brett, managing director of intermediaries at Landbay, said: “All bar one of the rates in our rejigged special edition range are below 3% making these products highly competitive. This follows on from the rate reductions across our core range announced last month.

“The interest we have received in our core green mortgage range, which we launched in June, led us to introduce green products into our special edition range. We are always keen to provide more choice as well as competitive products for our broker partners and their landlord clients.”

