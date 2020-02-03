FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Landbay launches limited edition buy-to-let rate

The five-year fixed rate is available at 3.39% up to 75% LTV.

Rozi Jones
|
3rd February 2020
calendar time clock timer sand
"This is just the start of a suite of offerings we expect to make in 2020"

Landbay has launched a limited edition buy-to-let product which includes a free property valuation.

The five-year fixed rate is available at 3.39% up to 75% LTV for loans up to 300,000 and comes with a 1.5% product fee.

The product will be available to intermediaries using Landbay’s packager partners or their panel of networks and mortgage clubs, including recent additions such as The FIBA and Mortgage Intelligence.

Paul Brett, managing director of intermediaries at Landbay, commented: “We are committed to remaining as competitive as possible in an ever more specialist buy-to-let market. We’re delighted to launch a product which will directly meet the needs of landlords, and in turn support their brokers working in the private rental sector.

"This is just the start of a suite of offerings we expect to make in 2020, allowing us to significantly grow our lending operation in the year ahead.”

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.