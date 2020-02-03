Landbay launches limited edition buy-to-let rate

"This is just the start of a suite of offerings we expect to make in 2020"

Landbay has launched a limited edition buy-to-let product which includes a free property valuation.

The five-year fixed rate is available at 3.39% up to 75% LTV for loans up to 300,000 and comes with a 1.5% product fee.

The product will be available to intermediaries using Landbay’s packager partners or their panel of networks and mortgage clubs, including recent additions such as The FIBA and Mortgage Intelligence.

Paul Brett, managing director of intermediaries at Landbay, commented: “We are committed to remaining as competitive as possible in an ever more specialist buy-to-let market. We’re delighted to launch a product which will directly meet the needs of landlords, and in turn support their brokers working in the private rental sector.

"This is just the start of a suite of offerings we expect to make in 2020, allowing us to significantly grow our lending operation in the year ahead.”