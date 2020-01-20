FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Landbay partners with FIBA

FIBA brokers will have access to Landbay’s product range and online intermediary portal.

Rozi Jones
|
20th January 2020
Paul Brett
"We are looking forward to supporting FIBA members in 2020 and beyond.”"

Landbay has partnered with the Financial Intermediary & Broker Association (FIBA).

The agreement offers FIBA’s brokers a range of products aimed at portfolio landlords, HMOs, MUFBs, first-time landlords, limited companies and new build properties.

Intermediaries will also have access to Landbay’s online intermediary portal, which includes case tracking features and a property portfolio key.

Paul Brett, managing director of intermediaries at Landbay, commented: “We are delighted to be working with Adam and FIBA members. Our sales team and inhouse specialists are not only primed to help with enquiries and deliver a smooth customer journey, but also to aid with training and help develop knowledge and understanding of the opportunities in the sector. We are looking forward to supporting FIBA members in 2020 and beyond.”

Adam Tyler, executive chairman of FIBA, added: “Landbay has established its pedigree conclusively through its commitment to providing a BTL service to meet the needs of brokers and their landlord customers in a changing market. I have been particularly impressed with their online platform which improves access and streamlines the mortgage process. Their unique blending of technology with the experience and knowledge of their staff make Landbay a perfect fit for FIBA members looking for the best results for their customers.”

