Mortgages

Landbay reduces green mortgage rates in range refresh

Rozi Jones
|
19th August 2021
Paul Brett Landbay
"Two months into our green mortgage range and the interest from intermediaries has been incredible. We have now introduced a 70% LTV green mortgage, to help satisfy landlord demand."

Landbay has reduced pricing across most of its core products, including its green mortgage range.

The buy-to-let green product range, which Landbay launched in June with 75% LTVs, now has two-year fixed rates starting from 2.89% (down from 2.99%) and additional 70% LTV options. These are new five-year fixed rates set at 3.09% for properties with an EPC rating of A or B and 3.14% for a C rate property.

In addition, Landbay has refreshed pricing across its core buy-to-let range, including two-year fixed rates starting from 2.85%.

Paul Brett, Landbay’s managing director of intermediaries, commented: “Two months into our green mortgage range and the interest from intermediaries has been incredible. We have now introduced a 70% LTV green mortgage, to help satisfy landlord demand.

“We have also been able to lower rates on most of our core products and will continue to maintain our highly competitive stance in the market to ensure a really strong year has an even stronger finish.”

