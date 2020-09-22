Landbay reduces specialist buy-to-let rates

"Demand for buy-to-let is booming at the moment as investors take advantage of the stamp duty holiday."

Landbay has reduced the rate on its Special Edition two-year fixed rates at 60% and 70% LTV by 14 and 10 basis points respectively.

Two-year fixed rates now start at 2.95% at 60% LTV and 3.09% at 70% LTV.

Landbay has also expanded its product offering with a new 70% LTV standard five-year fixed rate at 3.59% and reduced the rate for its 75% LTV standard five-year fixed rate from 3.74% to 3.69%.

All the rates are available for loan sizes up to £1.5m on standard properties.

All new applications will benefit from Landbay’s instant DiP which takes two minutes from start to finish.

Paul Brett, managing director of Intermediaries at Landbay, said: “Demand for buy-to-let is booming at the moment as investors take advantage of the stamp duty holiday. These new lower rates reflect the robust buy-to-let market and help to make it more affordable for investors including those wishing to incorporate their properties into a limited company structure.

“These new rates and additional product will offer more options to intermediaries and their clients who are looking to capitalise on the stamp duty holiday and the high demand for private rental properties.”