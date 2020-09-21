Landlords to increase property portfolios despite Covid-19

"We’ve seen the evidence in our own application figures that many landlords see Covid-19 as a blip rather than a reason to change their long-term plans"

Three in ten landlords see the Covid-19 pandemic as an opportunity and the number of landlords looking to increase their portfolio has jumped by 71%, according to research by The Mortgage Lender.

The survey revealed 19% of landlords intend to increase their portfolios over the next 12 months compared to 12% who were looking to add buy-to-let properties in April last year.

Even though 35% of landlords see Covid-19 as a problem, it has made no difference to the investment plans of half of investors, while 25% said it had changed their plans somewhat and 25% said it had changed their plans completely.

Overall, the number of landlords seeking to reduce the number of properties they own has gone down from 16% in April last year to 14% now and those looking to maintain has also gone down from 72% to 67%, with the resulting 7% difference accounting for the uptick in landlords who want to expand their portfolios.

Steve Griffiths, sales director at The Mortgage Lender, said: “We’ve seen the evidence in our own application figures that many landlords see Covid-19 as a blip rather than a reason to change their long-term plans and our research bears this out.

“And it’s important for those landlords and their brokers that there is a competitive specialist market for their business that comes with strong financial backing.

“With a strong funding line, we have been able to operate in the buy to let market throughout the pandemic and help those landlords who want to capitalise on what they see as an opportunity.”