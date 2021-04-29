Leeds BS adds Lender Connect to mortgage platform

"The user-friendly interfaces have simplified applications for both our colleagues and intermediary partners."

Leeds Building Society is linking Iress' Lender Connect to its online mortgage platform to improve the service for its intermediary partners.

Lender Connect uses API technology to connect Customer Relationship Management systems and Leeds Building Society’s Mortgage Hub platform. The result means less re-keying, a reduction in error rates and assistance with compliance oversight, saving brokers and administrators time and creating cost efficiencies.

This added functionality builds on the launch of Mortgage Hub last September, also in partnership with Iress. Since then more than 21,000 intermediaries and administrators have signed up to the Society’s online mortgage platform.

Martese Carton, head of intermediary distribution at Leeds BS, said: “Since launching Mortgage Hub with Iress last year, our mortgage application process has become more streamlined, saving everybody time amid some of the busiest months for lending in our history.

“The user-friendly interfaces have simplified applications for both our colleagues and intermediary partners. Lender Connect further enhances the process, allowing many intermediaries to submit a case at the touch of a button, saving the need to re-key.”

Dave Miller, general manager at Iress, added: “The partnership with Leeds Building Society and L&C Mortgages proved that a focused approach to automation and technology brings real benefits for intermediaries, and the huge uptake and engagement shows the size of intermediaries’ appetite for improvements.

“The success of the phased roll-out shows what can be done when all parties are committed to the common goal of process efficiency and simplicity. We’re proud to have been a part of it.”