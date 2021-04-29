FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Leeds BS adds Lender Connect to mortgage platform

Rozi Jones
|
29th April 2021
Leeds Building Society
"The user-friendly interfaces have simplified applications for both our colleagues and intermediary partners."

Leeds Building Society is linking Iress' Lender Connect to its online mortgage platform to improve the service for its intermediary partners.

Lender Connect uses API technology to connect Customer Relationship Management systems and Leeds Building Society’s Mortgage Hub platform. The result means less re-keying, a reduction in error rates and assistance with compliance oversight, saving brokers and administrators time and creating cost efficiencies.

This added functionality builds on the launch of Mortgage Hub last September, also in partnership with Iress. Since then more than 21,000 intermediaries and administrators have signed up to the Society’s online mortgage platform.

Martese Carton, head of intermediary distribution at Leeds BS, said: “Since launching Mortgage Hub with Iress last year, our mortgage application process has become more streamlined, saving everybody time amid some of the busiest months for lending in our history.

“The user-friendly interfaces have simplified applications for both our colleagues and intermediary partners. Lender Connect further enhances the process, allowing many intermediaries to submit a case at the touch of a button, saving the need to re-key.”

Dave Miller, general manager at Iress, added: “The partnership with Leeds Building Society and L&C Mortgages proved that a focused approach to automation and technology brings real benefits for intermediaries, and the huge uptake and engagement shows the size of intermediaries’ appetite for improvements.

“The success of the phased roll-out shows what can be done when all parties are committed to the common goal of process efficiency and simplicity. We’re proud to have been a part of it.”

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.