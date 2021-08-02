Leeds BS launches green mortgage range

"I’m proud we’re able to demonstrate our values by making a direct link between our products and positive environmental action."

Leeds Building Society has launched its first green mortgage range for the most energy efficient homes.

Designed for the purchase of homes with an energy efficiency rating of A-C, two-year fixed rates are available at 1.90% up to 85% LTV and 2.33% up to 90% LTV.

Each comes with £500 cashback on completion, a free standard valuation and a £999 fee, and are available initially only through intermediaries.

The Society was among the first lenders to join the Green Finance Institute (GFI)’s Coalition for the Energy Efficiency of Buildings, and its two new mortgages, which launch on Friday 6th August, align with the Institute’s Green Home Finance Principles.

Matt Bartle, Leeds Building Society’s director of products, said: “We’re really pleased to be one of the first building societies to sign up to the Green Home Finance Principles created by the Green Finance Institute, as part of our responsible business strategy.

“For almost a century and a half we’ve been moving with the times as our members’ needs have changed and I’m proud we’re able to demonstrate our values by making a direct link between our products and positive environmental action.

“The Society is making good progress against the challenging targets we’ve set ourselves to reduce our own carbon footprint, helped by our move to a new head office we refurbished to upgrade its EPC rating from D to A.

“As well as being the right thing to do for the planet, ensuring your home is as energy efficient as possible can save money longer term and we’re looking at more ways to share our knowledge and support our members as they look to reduce their environmental impact.”