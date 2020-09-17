Leeds BS launches new intermediary mortgage platform

"Having listened to feedback, we’ve developed this platform to provide the best possible experience and service to our intermediary partners."

Leeds Building Society has launched a new intermediary Mortgage Hub.

Leeds says the new platform will make the mortgage process quicker, easier and more user-friendly for intermediaries.

Mortgage Hub was developed in partnership with Iress and its MSO software will enhance online functionality from application to completion.

The Hub will offer instant DIPs on the majority of applications, day one automated document requests and valuation instructions, real-time case tracking and updates, and full self-service functionality, allowing changes without needing to call or email.

The platform is being rolled out to the market over the coming weeks in a phased approach.

Martese Carton, Leeds Building Society’s head of intermediary distribution, said: “Our investment in Mortgage Hub is directly attributed to the importance we place on supporting the mortgage market.

“Using API technology, Mortgage Hub links to other systems, such as valuers, and offers us a base for further improvements as we continue to innovate in the mortgage market, especially in under-served sectors.

“The phased roll-out is progressing to plan and I’m excited to see the new system available to thousands more users in the coming weeks.

“A simpler end-to-end process will save time and effort and help intermediaries to provide their clients with the very best service, as well as freeing up colleagues for underwriting and other specialised tasks.

“Mortgage Hub also creates more capacity for our telephone-based Mortgage Service Desk, for the times when our intermediary partners need that all important human touch.”

Andrew Simon, executive general product manager at Iress, added: “The partnership with Leeds Building Society is a testament to the flexibility and functionality of MSO as well as the ambition and vision of the Society itself.

“In creating Mortgage Hub, Leeds Building Society has brought to market a cutting edge solution that truly benefits its users, combining technology and human interaction in the best possible way.”